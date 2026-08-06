28 years on the run, Haryana cop killer held after reinventing identity in Madhya Pradesh

A dreaded criminal wanted in multiple cases, including the killing of a Haryana Police official during a wedding-related dispute in Sonepat, was arrested after remaining on the run for 28 years, police said on Thursday.

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The accused, identified as Rajinder Bairagi alias Rajinder Singh Yadav alias Dr Jhatka (53), had been evading arrest since escaping from Uttar Pradesh Police custody at Gannaur Railway Station in 1999 while being escorted from Ghaziabad Jail.

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According to police, Rajinder changed his identity in Madhya Pradesh as 'Rajender Singh Yadav' and worked as a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher, property dealer and contractor to stay away from the radar of law enforcement agencies.

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The operation was launched as part of a targeted drive by the Northern Range-1 (NR-1), Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to track down long-absconding Proclaimed Offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chander Kumar Singh said that the team initially focused on two long-pending cases registered at Janakpuri police station dating back to June 22, 1997.

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The cases involved a violent knife attack during a quarrel in Uttam Nagar and another FIR registered under attempt to murder against Rajinder, who was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Rohini Courts in 2008 in both cases.

The DCP said that as the team investigated Rajinder's background, they found that he was involved in more serious crimes. He was identified as the prime suspect in the murder of a serving Haryana Police official and had earlier escaped from UP Police custody.

Establishing his identity proved challenging as Rajinder had successfully created a new life using valid-looking local credentials. Through field intelligence, the team confirmed his identity, tracked his movements and located him.

After confirming his identity and whereabouts, a raiding team conducted an operation in Mungaoli in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district and apprehended him. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Mungaoli, where transit remand was obtained to produce him before the CJM Court, Dwarka, Delhi, police said.

During sustained interrogation, Rajinder disclosed that he was a kabaddi player and came in contact with criminal elements while playing the sport.

Police said that on the night of May 10, 1998, during a wedding function at Saiyan Khera village in Sonepat, he had a quarrel with the bride's family members. He, along with five armed accomplices, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire with pistols, in which Jai Bhagwan, an uncle of the bride and a Haryana Police official, suffered fatal gunshot injuries and died on the spot. Another person was critically injured.

Rajinder was later arrested, but on February 14, 1999, while being escorted by UP Police personnel from Ghaziabad Jail to Sonepat Court, he escaped custody despite being handcuffed and restrained.

After fleeing in 1999, he disguised himself in Kolaba, Maharashtra, where he worked as a physical education teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya for a year. He later shifted permanently to Mungaoli in Ashok Nagar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he changed his name to Rajender Singh Yadav.

In 2003, he married Mamta Yadav, who currently works as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) at a government hospital in Mungaoli.

Police said he integrated himself into the local community and worked as an unregistered doctor, popularly known as Dr Jhatka, along with working as a property dealer.

He continued operating a small clinic and procured local identity documents, including a domicile certificate, Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card and voter ID.

The couple has two children — a 17-year-old son studying in Class 12 and a 16-year-old daughter studying in Class 11.