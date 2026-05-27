28-yr-old gardener dies of electrocution in Gurugram

A 28-year-old gardener died of electrocution while cutting grass with a machine at a farmhouse in Baliawas village under the DLF Phase 1 area.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kamlesh, a resident of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, who had been working as a gardener at the farm for the past five years. He lived in a room on the farm with his wife and two children.

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On Monday, around 2:30 p.m., he was cutting grass on the farm with a machine. He was electrocuted and died on the spot. The police and FSL teams reached the spot, inspected the scene and collected evidence.

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“The family members’ statements were recorded, and we handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed nothing suspicious and we are investigating,” said ASI Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer.