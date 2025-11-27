DT
PT
Home / Delhi / 291 trainees graduate from Delhi Police Academy

291 trainees graduate from Delhi Police Academy

Officers complete comprehensive training in police procedures, law, tactical operations

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
Delhi Police commissioner at the passing out parade of the personnel.
A total of 291 trainees, including four officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Services (DANIPS) cadre, graduated from the Delhi Police Academy at Jharoda Kalan on Wednesday.

The graduates include 135 Probationary Sub-Inspectors from Batch Number 56, 133 Constables from Batch Number 125, and 19 trainees from other cadres, according to a statement from the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO). The statement added that these officers have successfully completed their training and are now prepared to take on their roles in the Delhi Police force.

The training programme covered a broad range of subjects, including police procedures, criminal law, criminology, cyber-crime, investigation techniques, and forensic science. The curriculum was designed to provide a thorough understanding of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), ensuring the trainees are equipped with essential legal and procedural knowledge.

Special emphasis was placed on the application of new criminal laws, ensuring that the trainees are up-to-date with the latest legal frameworks.

In addition to academic training, the trainees participated in physical activities and specialised exercises. These included unarmed combat, firing drills, anti-terrorism measures, and physical fitness activities such as games, yoga, and gym workouts. The academy's focus also extended to riot management, counter-terrorism training, disaster response, and tactical weapon handling.

As part of their commando training, Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) and recruit constables received foundational lessons in explosives and IEDs, commando tactics, fieldcraft, and raid and ambush operations. They also received training in urban intervention tactics.

Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Delhi Police, who was the chief guest at the event, congratulated the trainees and encouraged them to apply the knowledge gained during training to their field duties. He praised the growing contribution of women in policing, noting that their involvement brings a more sensitive and humane approach to law and order.

Golchha also addressed the challenges posed by social media, warning trainees of the rapid spread of misinformation. He urged them to leverage technology effectively to combat false narratives and ensure accurate information is disseminated.

