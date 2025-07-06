3 AC mechanics found dead in rented room at Dakshinpuri

Three air-conditioner (AC) mechanics were found dead while another was found unconscious inside a locked house in the Dakshinpuri area of South Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

Advertisement

The incident came to light when a man, Zishan, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, informed the police that his brother was not responding to repeated phone calls. A police team rushed to the spot and found four men lying unconscious on the first floor of a one-room house.

“They were immediately shifted to Dr Ambedkar Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Three of them were declared dead on arrival, while one man, identified as Haseeb, is currently under treatment,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Imran, alias Salman, and Mohsin, both relatives of Zishan. One of the deceased is yet to be identified.

According to officials, all four men worked as AC mechanics and were staying together in the rented room. The exact cause of death is still being probed.