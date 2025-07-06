DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / 3 AC mechanics found dead in rented room at Dakshinpuri

3 AC mechanics found dead in rented room at Dakshinpuri

Another man in unconscious state admitted to hospital
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi cops stand guard outside the house in Dakshinpuri on Saturday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Three air-conditioner (AC) mechanics were found dead while another was found unconscious inside a locked house in the Dakshinpuri area of South Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

Advertisement

The incident came to light when a man, Zishan, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, informed the police that his brother was not responding to repeated phone calls. A police team rushed to the spot and found four men lying unconscious on the first floor of a one-room house.

“They were immediately shifted to Dr Ambedkar Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Three of them were declared dead on arrival, while one man, identified as Haseeb, is currently under treatment,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Imran, alias Salman, and Mohsin, both relatives of Zishan. One of the deceased is yet to be identified.

According to officials, all four men worked as AC mechanics and were staying together in the rented room. The exact cause of death is still being probed.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts