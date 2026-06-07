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Home / Delhi / 3 Air India aircraft parked at IGI hit by ground equipment, taken out of operation

3 Air India aircraft parked at IGI hit by ground equipment, taken out of operation

Incident occurred at Terminal 2; two aircraft expected to return to service soon

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:19 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Three Air India narrowbody aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were damaged on Sunday when ground support equipment hit them due to sudden strong wind and rain, the airport operator said.
All three aircraft were taken out of operation after the collision, said the operator.

The ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from their position due to the sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2, it said.

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The private operator also said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather.

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Air India declined to comment on the incident.

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An airline source, however, said that along with three of Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.

He said that of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in the operations soon while the third will take a little longer to be fixed.

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