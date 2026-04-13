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Home / Delhi / 3 arrested for Rs 15L robbery on Dwarka e-way

3 arrested for Rs 15L robbery on Dwarka e-way

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:34 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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In a swift breakthrough, the police have solved a Rs 15 lakh robbery case, arresting three suspects and recovering Rs 11.96 lakh of the stolen cash, officials said on Sunday.

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The accused were identified as Sandeep (29), Santosh Mehto (29), and Suraj Sonkar (23).

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A case was registered on April 9. During the investigation, a police team analysed CCTV footage, tracked mobile phone locations, and worked with local informers to identify the suspects. The police have recovered Rs 11.96 lakh from the accused, along with a phone and a scooter.

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