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Home / Delhi / 3 arrested for abetment to suicide after 5 family members found dead in Greater Noida

3 arrested for abetment to suicide after 5 family members found dead in Greater Noida

Preliminary investigation suggests that a property dispute may have led to the incident, say police

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PTI
Noida, Updated At : 12:22 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Mahesh, his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead on Saturday morning at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village near Rabupura. Representative image: iStock
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Three people have been arrested for the alleged suicide of a couple and their three children, whose bodies were found at their home in a village in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The accused, including two sisters and a brother-in-law of the deceased man, were arrested based on a complaint registered by a relative, Rabupura SHO Sujeet Upadhyay said.

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According to police, the deceased man, Mahesh (37), recorded a voice note on his mobile phone before his death, allegedly holding the three accused responsible for the deaths.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that a property dispute may have led to the incident, police said.

The post-mortems indicated signs of poisoning, following which viscera samples were sent for forensic analysis. The exact cause of death will be established after the report is received, the SHO said.

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Mahesh, his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead on Saturday morning at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village near Rabupura.

Preliminary suspicion had pointed to possible food poisoning, with reports suggesting that the family ate noodles before their deaths.

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