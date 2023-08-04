3 arrested for assaulting man

PTI

New Delhi, August 3

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten up, sexually assaulted and robbed of cash and his mobile phone in the east Delhi area, the police said on Thursday.

The accused also made a video of the assault and demanded Rs 50,000 from the victim to delete it, they said. They said three accused have been arrested while efforts are on to nab others.

He told the police that he, along with his girlfriend, ordered wine at a cafe on Vikas Marg. The waiter gave him a bill of Rs 2,600 to which he objected. During a heated argument, the staff at the cafe started abusing and beating him, they said.

Thereafter, he was forcefully bundled into a car, beaten up and physically abused. Rs 8,000, his car key and a mobile phone were robbed from him, the police said.