3 arrested for extortion

New Delhi, November 5
Three persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly extorting a 45-year-old man after forcefully shooting his nude video in northeast Delhi.
The accused have been identified as Amir Iqbal of Jamia Nagar, Mohammad Ashraf of Sonia Vihar and Firoj of Laxmi Nagar.
The complainant, a resident of Saharanpur, said he had been receiving constant calls from a woman, asking him to meet. On October 28, she took him to Lalita Park in an office premise where two women started removing his clothes. Meanwhile, six to seven people also reached there.
One of them, portraying himself as an inspector, demanded Rs 20 lakh in lieu of videos at gunpoint, the officer said.
