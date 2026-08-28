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Home / Delhi / 3 BJP MPs condole Sajjan Kumar’s demise, Phoolka calls for their boycott

3 BJP MPs condole Sajjan Kumar’s demise, Phoolka calls for their boycott

Ramvir Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat recently paid a visit to the family home of Sajjan Kumar to pay their respects

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:46 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Sajjan Kumar. PTI file
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The BJP on Friday found itself in a bind over the visit of three of its Lok Sabha MPs to the home of the anti-Sikh riots convict, late Sajjan Kumar, to condole his demise.

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Ramvir Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat recently paid a visit to the family home of Sajjan Kumar to pay their respects.

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Kumar, who died on August 20, was serving two concurrent life sentences for the murders of Sikhs at the height of the 1984 riots that happened in the wake of then prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

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Kumar's prayer meeting is scheduled in New Delhi for Saturday.

"Strongly condemn the visit of the three MPs to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar’s residence to offer condolences on his death," said HS Phoolka, who had joined the BJP in April this year.

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Phoolka said the visit is especially condemnable considering the BJP has always supported the anti-Sikh riots survivors' quest for justice and supported the victim families in ensuring that Sajjan Kumar stayed in jail.

"Sympathy should be reserved for victims and their families, many of whom live the horror of those days even till now. I call for the boycott of these three MPs," said Phoolka, who has been working to help the families of riot survivors get justice.

The BJP, when contacted for comment, said the MPs went there in their individual capacity.

"The three MPs went to the house of Sajjan Kumar in their personal capacity and not as party persons," BJP spokesperson RP Singh said.

The parliamentary constituencies of Bidhuri (South Delhi), Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Chandolia (North West Delhi) were carved out of the erstwhile Outer Delhi constituency which Sajjan Kumar represented in the Lok Sabha from the Congress.

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