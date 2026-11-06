3 contractors held after fatal Chawri Bazaar building collapse in Delhi

Three contractors have been apprehended following the collapse of a three-storey building in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar, which killed two workers injured two others on Thursday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan, all residents of Delhi's Ajmeri Gate area. They were apprehended from Sirohi village in Faridabad. Police are arresting them under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The development comes even as questions are being raised over the construction of the building, with records showing that the Delhi Police had flagged unauthorised construction at the property to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in June, nearly five months before the collapse.

Police flagged unauthorised work in June

In a communication dated June 15, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of the MCD’s City Sadar Paharganj Zone, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Hauz Qazi police station had informed the civic body about unauthorised construction being carried out at the site.

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The letter described the work as new construction spread over approximately 70 square yards and identified the landowner and contractor as Furqan. The communication had specifically brought the alleged unauthorised construction to the MCD’s notice.

Structural failure led to tragedy

The three-storey under-construction building, located in Gali Sheesh Mahal, Chawri Bazaar, collapsed on Thursday morning, killing two workers and leaving two others injured.

The deceased were identified as Kishori (40) and Sanjeet (45), both residents of Mandawali in Delhi. The injured were identified as Sahdev (25) and Firoz (37), also residents of Mandawali.

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According to the police, a distress call regarding the collapse was received at 9.48 am, following which teams from the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and MCD rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said four persons had been rescued from the debris. While two succumbed to their injuries, the other two were stable and out of danger.

A preliminary investigation suggested that construction had been under way for around one-and-a-half months. A three-storey structure was being raised on a 50-square-yard plot. The pillars allegedly failed to bear the load, resulting in the collapse, the DCP said.

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A Delhi Fire Services official said the structural design had caused the building to collapse into a compact heap, leaving little room for the debris to spread out. This made the rescue operation particularly challenging, as the rubble could only be cleared using cranes and earthmovers.

However, the lane, barely three to four feet wide, made it extremely difficult to bring heavy machinery to the site, the official added.