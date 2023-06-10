3 die as SUV hits bike in Dwarka

PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Three persons died and one was injured after an SUV rammed into their motorcycle in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, the police said on Friday. The police received information about the accident near NLU red light on Thursday.

The injured were taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital. The motorcycle and the SUV were found at the scene of the crash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Upon reaching the hospital, police found Maate (32) and Diksha (10), residents of Spine Enclave in Dwarka Sector-17, undergoing treatment. Both were referred to Safdarjung Hospital after first aid, they said.

Foola (30) and Lakhan (37) were declared dead, the DCP said, adding that injured Deeksha also died in hospital.

All four victims, hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, were on the same motorcycle. They worked as labourers in Delhi.