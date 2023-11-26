3 electrocuted in Delhi hospital

New Delhi, November 25
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR after three people — a plumber, his son and an electrician — died allegedly due to electric shock at a private hospital in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, officials said on Saturday.
The three men, who had gone inside a water tank to repair a motor, were trapped due to electric shock in the tank at the private hospital on Friday and died, they said.
“We have registered an FIR. We are waiting for the autopsy reports,” said DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.
