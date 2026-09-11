3 engineers suspended over dereliction of duty in Delhi

The MCD on Thursday suspended three more Building Department engineers for alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in dealing with unauthorised construction, taking the number of civic body officers suspended in the aftermath of the Satya Niketan building collapse to eight.

The Standing Committee also directed officials to conduct a time-bound survey of unsafe and dilapidated buildings across all 12 zones.

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Assistant Engineer Ravinder Kumar and Junior Engineers Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav, all from the Building Department of the South West Zone, were placed under suspension with immediate effect, according to orders issued by the civic body.

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The MCD said the action was taken under applicable service rules for failure to discharge official responsibilities related to action against unauthorised construction. It warned that negligence in dealing with building violations would not be tolerated and that officials failing to act would face accountability.

Separately, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma held a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Executive Engineers of all 12 zones on the status of unsafe and dilapidated buildings. She directed officials to prepare a priority list of buildings posing the highest risk and submit a detailed report within a week.

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Sharma also directed officials to act as per rules against the unauthorised fifth floor of the building involved in the Satya Niketan incident and fix responsibility where illegal construction compromised structural safety.

She further directed officials to inspect PG accommodations operating from unsafe or dilapidated buildings and submit the ongoing survey report.

Calling for stronger technical assessment, Sharma said the MCD should have its own structural engineers to assess building safety. She also directed officials to ensure time-bound verification of complaints about unsafe buildings received from residents, councillors and RWAs.

61 properties sealed

The MCD on Thursday carried out 41 demolition actions and sealed 61 properties across its 12 zones, besides issuing 32 show-cause notices and passing three demolition orders. The civic body also said 1,355 PG buildings housing around 27,000 occupants have been surveyed across Delhi.