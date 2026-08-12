As Independence Day approaches, the narrow lanes of Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar take on a familiar national colour. Tricolours, patriotic badges, wrist ribbons and small flags for car dashboards fill shop displays as people arrive to buy symbols of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

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Among the shops in the crowded market is one whose story stretches back to the years before Independence. The business began with Abdul Rehman, who started making the Tricolour before the country became independent. Today, his grandson Abdul Malik is carrying the work forward, after the family’s second generation, Abdul Gaffar, died on December 29, 2025, at the age of 81.

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Gaffar was known beyond the market. During the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to him as ‘Flag Uncle’. For the family, however, the Tricolour business began long before that recognition.

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Abdul Malik, who now runs the shop, said his grandfather started making the Tricolour before Independence. At a time when khadi was widely worn, he sourced the fabric from Bengal for the work. Freedom fighters who took part in the Independence movement would come to the shop to buy Tricolours and khadi cloth, Malik said.

After his grandfather’s death, the responsibility passed to his father, Abdul Gaffar. He continued the work and eventually became closely associated with the making and supply of the national flag.

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The family’s work took on a different scale when national sentiment ran particularly high. Malik recalled the 1962 war with China, when a strong wave of patriotism swept across the country. Inspired by that atmosphere, his father turned Tricolour-making into what Malik described as a mission. The work also brought him wider recognition.

That association continued through different chapters of India’s political and public life. Malik said the shop witnessed the echoes of patriotism during the Emergency, Kargil war, Anna movement and later the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. With Gaffar’s death, the third generation has now taken over.

Malik said the family has so far supplied around 25 to 30 lakh Tricolours on the 80th anniversary of the Independence movement this year. Other traders in Sadar Bazaar also make and sell the national flag, making the market one of the places where demand rises sharply as August approaches.

The rush is not limited to flags. Shop displays during this period are dominated by Tricolours, patriotic badges, wrist ribbons and dashboard flags. Traders Rajesh Gupta and Irshad Khan, who are also involved in making Tricolours, describe the fortnight around August not simply as a period of business but as a celebration of national sentiment.

For the family behind the ‘Flag Uncle’ shop, the season carries a longer history. What began with khadi cloth brought from Bengal before Independence has passed from Abdul Rehman to Abdul Gaffar and now to Abdul Malik.

The shop has changed hands across three generations, but the object at its centre has remained the same - the Tricolour.