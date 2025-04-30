3 held for duping woman of Rs 40 lakh through digital arrest in Gurugram

The Faridabad police have arrested three persons for duping a woman of Rs 40 lakh through digital arrest. The accused have been sent to four days’ police remand after they were produced in a city court.

According to the complaint filed by the complainant, she received a call from TRAI on November 11 last year, wherein the caller told her that her mobile number was being blocked, following which the call was allegedly transferred to the Mumbai Police. She was told that her Aadhaar card was used in an account in Canara Bank in Mumbai for illegal transactions worth Rs 6 crore. The cyber thugs threatened her with arrest and extorted Rs 40 lakh from her. On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered.

During investigation, the cyber police arrested three accused, identified as Gaurav, Sunny and Harshit.

Advertisement

“It was revealed that Rs 2.40 lakh was sent to Gaurav’s account. He had given his account details to Sunny, who further gave them to Harshit. Harshit used to send the money deposited in the account to the fraudsters. They are being questioned,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.