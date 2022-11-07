3 held for extortion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

The Delhi Police today said they had arrested three persons for allegedly extorting money from a 45-year-old man after forcefully making his nude video.

The accused have been identified as Amir Iqbal (52), a resident of Jamia Nagar, Mohammad Ashraf (50), a resident of Sonia Vihar, and Firoj (30), a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

The police said Amir was involved in two previous cases of kidnapping and attempt to murder while Ashraf was involved in five other cases of theft, attempt to murder and Arms Act.