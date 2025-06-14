DT
3 held for firing outside shop

3 held for firing outside shop

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Delhi Police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly firing outside a shop in the Mustafabad area here over an old enmity, an official on Friday said. The incident took place at 8.30 pm on Wednesday when an unidentified person fired two rounds at a shop and fled, he said. The shop owner, Shakir (27), informed the police that shots were fired by an unknown person outside his shop. “Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and a probe was launched. The police checked the CCTV footage to identify the accused,” said the officer. Those arrested have been identified as Anas (21) and Jeeshan (21). A 17-year-old juvenile was also apprehended. The motive for the firing was traced to an old enmity involving the complainant’s younger brother Sarik and the accused, triggered by a dispute over a social media post. Further investigation is on, he added. PTI

Fire breaks out at house, no casualties

A fire broke out at a house in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Thursday afternoon due to a suspected gas cylinder leak, an official said. A portion of the house was reduced to ashes. No casualties were reported in the incident. A call regarding a fire in a house at Patparganj village was received around 2 pm, he said. “Four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Our teams managed to douse the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining structures,” DFS official Yogendra Singh said. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was triggered by a gas leak from an LPG cylinder when a woman in the house began cooking, he added. Officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

