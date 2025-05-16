3 held for kidnapping 10-yr-old

A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped from the Sohna area of Gurugram with the intention of forcibly marrying her off. The Gurugram police acted swiftly, saving the girl safely within three hours and arresting three suspects, including a woman, within ten hours of the incident.

According to a spokesperson for the Gurugram police, the abduction was motivated by a plan to get the girl married to one of the accused’s younger brother.

The case came to light when the victim’s father lodged a complaint at the Sohna Sadar police station on Wednesday, reporting the disappearance of his daughter. An FIR was promptly registered and a team was deployed to trace the girl and the kidnappers.

Thanks to proactive efforts, the police successfully located the girl in the Badarpur area of Delhi, just three hours after the kidnapping. She was recovered safely and reunited with her family.

On Thursday, the police arrested three individuals in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Gagan and Sandeep, residents of Badarpur in Delhi, and a woman named Zahida from Kiranki village in the Sohna area.

“During interrogation, it was revealed Gagan lured the girl away by promising her a grand wedding. He intended to get her married to his younger brother,” said the police spokesperson, adding further questioning of the accused is ongoing.

Police officials emphasised strong action would be taken in cases involving child exploitation and forced marriages.