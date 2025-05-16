DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / 3 held for kidnapping 10-yr-old

3 held for kidnapping 10-yr-old

A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped from the Sohna area of Gurugram with the intention of forcibly marrying her off. The Gurugram police acted swiftly, saving the girl safely within three hours and arresting three suspects, including a woman, within ten...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:06 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped from the Sohna area of Gurugram with the intention of forcibly marrying her off. The Gurugram police acted swiftly, saving the girl safely within three hours and arresting three suspects, including a woman, within ten hours of the incident.

Advertisement

According to a spokesperson for the Gurugram police, the abduction was motivated by a plan to get the girl married to one of the accused’s younger brother.

The case came to light when the victim’s father lodged a complaint at the Sohna Sadar police station on Wednesday, reporting the disappearance of his daughter. An FIR was promptly registered and a team was deployed to trace the girl and the kidnappers.

Advertisement

Thanks to proactive efforts, the police successfully located the girl in the Badarpur area of Delhi, just three hours after the kidnapping. She was recovered safely and reunited with her family.

On Thursday, the police arrested three individuals in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Gagan and Sandeep, residents of Badarpur in Delhi, and a woman named Zahida from Kiranki village in the Sohna area.

Advertisement

“During interrogation, it was revealed Gagan lured the girl away by promising her a grand wedding. He intended to get her married to his younger brother,” said the police spokesperson, adding further questioning of the accused is ongoing.

Police officials emphasised strong action would be taken in cases involving child exploitation and forced marriages.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper