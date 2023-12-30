3 held for murder

PTI

New Delhi, December 29

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area allegedly for talking to a girl who he had befriended on Instagram, the police said today.

The body of Ghaziabad resident Mahir, alias Imran, was found lying on a roadside in Bhagirathi Vihar with multiple stabs on Wednesday. Northeast DCP Joy Tirkey said the police on Friday arrested three men – Arman Khan (18), Faisal Khan (21) and Sameer, alias Baloo (19) — from Gokalpuri for the murder.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram