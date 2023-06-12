3 held for robbing, killing elderly woman

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 70-year-old woman and robbing valuables from her house in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Zahid (22), Nazim (23) and Soheb (23). Zahid is the nephew of the deceased, the police said, adding that he was staying as a tenant in the same house and executed the robbery with the help of his associates as he was being pressurised by his aunt to return Rs 10 lakh that he had borrowed from her.

On June 8, the police were informed about the robbery at Ambedkar Basti, Maujpur in the Jafrabad area following which a team reached the spot and found that Abbas, his wife Shamim and Zahid who had sustained injuries during the robbery were shifted to a hospital by neighbours, according to the police.

Shamim (70) was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, the house was found to be in a completely ransacked state.

Crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene of the crime and collected exhibits, they said.

In his complaint, victim Abbas said on the afternoon of June 8, when he along with his wife and Zahid were at his house, he noticed four to five persons had broken into his house. They threatened and attacked them with knives, the officer said. Later, the assailants tied their hands and shoved clothes into their mouths before robbing the place, he added. “During investigation, multiple police teams were formed. Technical surveillance as well human sources were also deployed for collection of local intelligence. One of the police team scanned and analysed CCTV footages of the cameras installed in the vicinity,” Additional DCP (Northeast) Sandhya Swamy said.