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Home / Delhi / 3 held for stealing wires from MCG office site

3 held for stealing wires from MCG office site

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:28 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing electric wires from an under-construction Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) office building at Vyapar Sadan, Sector 14. Three bundles of wire were recovered from their possession.

A representative of a company lodged a complaint at the Sector 14 police station on Thursday, stating that some unidentified persons had stolen electric wires from the construction site the previous day. An FIR was registered following the complaint.

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The Crime Branch, Sohna, arrested the three accused near IFFCO Chowk on Friday. They were identified as Govind of Sumit Nagar Nirayach village in Agra district, Santosh of Tulsipura village in Agra district and Bhupender of Niyamatpur village in Firozabad district, all in Uttar Pradesh.

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The police said the accused had been working as labourers at the construction site and allegedly took advantage of the opportunity to steal the wires.

“It was found that the accused worked as labourers at the site and took advantage of the opportunity to commit the theft. Verification of their criminal records also revealed that Govind was previously involved in a theft case registered in Faridabad,” said a spokesperson.

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