3 held in stabbing case, cops rule out communal angle

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

The Delhi Police have arrested three persons for stabbing to death a 25-year-old man in Sunder Nagari area of northeast Delhi. Manish was attacked on Saturday when he was passing through a market even as bystanders watched.

He was declared ‘dead’ when brought to hospital.

The accused, Aalam, Bilal and Faizan, have been sent to two-day police custody. People in the locality had come out on the streets, demanding justice. The police, in a statement, have ruled out any communal angle.

“The matter is not communal. Peace has been maintained in the area. Some people are spreading misinformation on social media. Action could be taken against such persons,” the Delhi Police said.

A news agency quoted Manish’s mother as saying her son was under pressure to withdraw a case he had filed after his cellphone was snatched a year ago.

“It is a case of personal enmity and will be investigated thoroughly. I appeal to the people to help the Delhi Police maintain law and order,” DCP (North East) Sanjay Sain said. Local MP Manoj Tiwari called it a planned murder and appealed for peace. Local MLA and Delhi minister Rajendra Pal announced financial aid for the victim’s family.