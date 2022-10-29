3 hurt as man rams car into pedestrians in north Delhi’s Alipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Three people were injured after a man allegedly drove his car into pedestrians in north Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Maan of Alipur.

On Wednesday, the Alipur police station had received information regarding the incident, following which they reached the spot at Nehru Enclave, but found no one there.

Later, the police found that three persons who were injured had been taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela for the treatment, a senior police officer said.

The complainant, Raj Kumar, said the incident happened around 9 pm when he along with his family members was standing outside his house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said Maan, who was driving an SUV, started arguing with a man.

Seeing this, the complainant went to the driver and tried to pacify him, but the man behind the wheel drove his car into the three people, the police said. A purported video of the incident has gone viral wherein a car driver and a man on a motorcycle can be seen arguing as some people gather there and try to pacify them. Later, the man drives his vehicle into a group of people.

A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC had been registered at the Alipur police station, said Mahla. During further investigation, Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been added to the FIR.