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Home / Delhi / 3 in police net for killing cab driver in robbery bid

3 in police net for killing cab driver in robbery bid

Efforts on to trace fourth suspect, say Delhi cops

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The police claimed to have solved the murder of a 40-year-old cab driver by apprehending three persons, including a 17-year-old juvenile, while hunt is on for the fourth suspect, officials said on Sunday.

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The incident came to light on Thursday after the police received a call about an injured man near Metro Pillar No. 90 in Krishna Nagar. A police team reached the spot and found a car parked on the roadside with blood stains inside.

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The car driver, identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of West Vinod Nagar, was found unconscious in the driver’s seat with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered at the Krishna Nagar police station on July 24 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Following the incident, joint investigation teams from the Krishna Nagar police station and the Special Staff of Shahdara district were formed under the supervision of senior officers. Investigators analysed CCTV footage, scrutinised call detail records and gathered local intelligence, which helped trace the suspects to New Seelampur.

The three apprehended individuals were identified as Ayan (20), Sahil (19), both residents of New Seelampur, and a 17-year-old juvenile from New Seemapuri. According to the police, Ayan has four previous criminal cases related to robbery and snatching, while Sahil has one previous case of snatching against him. Raids are underway to apprehend the fourth suspect, identified as Aman Qureshi.

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During interrogation, the suspects allegedly disclosed that they had consumed alcohol together and hatched a plan to rob a cab driver for quick money. Aman booked a Rapido cab to V3S Mall using Ayan’s mobile phone.

All four suspects boarded the vehicle. They allegedly stabbed the driver near the Chitra Vihar red light, took control of the vehicle and later abandoned it near the East Azad Nagar Metro station after being chased by members of the public.

The police have recovered the knife used in the crime, blood-stained clothes, victim’s vehicle and mobile phones. Further investigation is underway.

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