3 injured in fire at southeast Delhi’s Okhla

Three people were hurt after a fire broke out and engulfed two huts in the Indra Kalyan Vihar area in Phase 1 of southeast Delhi’s Okhla on Friday morning, said an official of the Delhi Fire Service.

The injured have been identified as Sandeep (23), who suffered 50-60 per cent burns; Prahlad (26), with around 20 per cent burns; and Satender (52), who sustained 10-20 per cent burns, added the official. The fire department received a call about the blaze at around 7.25 am. Two water tenders and a water bowser were rushed to the spot, where the fire had engulfed two huts.

Advertisement

“The injured were taken to the ESI Hospital by locals before the arrival of the DFS. The fire was subsequently brought under control,” he added.