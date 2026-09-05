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Home / Delhi / 3 injured in fire at southeast Delhi’s Okhla

3 injured in fire at southeast Delhi’s Okhla

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Two water tenders and a water bowser were rushed to the spot, where the fire had engulfed two huts.
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Three people were hurt after a fire broke out and engulfed two huts in the Indra Kalyan Vihar area in Phase 1 of southeast Delhi’s Okhla on Friday morning, said an official of the Delhi Fire Service.

The injured have been identified as Sandeep (23), who suffered 50-60 per cent burns; Prahlad (26), with around 20 per cent burns; and Satender (52), who sustained 10-20 per cent burns, added the official. The fire department received a call about the blaze at around 7.25 am. Two water tenders and a water bowser were rushed to the spot, where the fire had engulfed two huts.

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“The injured were taken to the ESI Hospital by locals before the arrival of the DFS. The fire was subsequently brought under control,” he added.

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