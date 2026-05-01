icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 3 kids drown while bathing in Dwarka Golf Course pond

3 kids drown while bathing in Dwarka Golf Course pond

Bodies recovered with help of Fire Dept | Clothes found nearby

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:50 AM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The artificial pond on the Golf Course premises at Dwarka, Sector 24, where three children (inset) drowned.
Advertisement
Bereaved family members outside a police station in Dwarka on Thursday.

Bereaved family members outside a police station in Dwarka on Thursday.

Advertisement

Three children, aged between eight and 10, allegedly drowned in a pond at the Golf Course in Sector 24, Dwarka, on Thursday morning, the police said.

Advertisement

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Sector 23 police station at around 7.07 am. The Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel immediately rushed to the site, while emergency services were also alerted, an official confirmed.

Advertisement

On arrival, authorities discovered that the three children had died in the pond. With assistance from the fire brigade, the bodies were retrieved from the water, the officer added.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the children may have entered the pond to bathe, as their clothes were found lying nearby. It is suspected that they accidentally drowned, the official noted.

Advertisement

The police stated that investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

According to the Delhi Development Authority, the Dwarka Golf Course remains under construction. The agency has indicated that, once completed, the project will include an 18-hole golf course, a driving range, and a six-hole chip-and-putt course designed for children and young aspirants.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts