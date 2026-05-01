3 kids drown while bathing in Dwarka Golf Course pond

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Three children, aged between eight and 10, allegedly drowned in a pond at the Golf Course in Sector 24, Dwarka, on Thursday morning, the police said.

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A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Sector 23 police station at around 7.07 am. The Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel immediately rushed to the site, while emergency services were also alerted, an official confirmed.

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On arrival, authorities discovered that the three children had died in the pond. With assistance from the fire brigade, the bodies were retrieved from the water, the officer added.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the children may have entered the pond to bathe, as their clothes were found lying nearby. It is suspected that they accidentally drowned, the official noted.

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The police stated that investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

According to the Delhi Development Authority, the Dwarka Golf Course remains under construction. The agency has indicated that, once completed, the project will include an 18-hole golf course, a driving range, and a six-hole chip-and-putt course designed for children and young aspirants.