3 kill Delhi woman, bury body in graveyard, held

New Delhi, January 12
Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 54-year-old woman financier and burying her body in a graveyard in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said on Thursday.
The accused killed the woman, a small-time money lender, because she was asking them to return the money they were owed, they said.
The woman, a resident of Avantika Enclave in Mangolpuri, was reported missing on January 2 at Mangolpuri Police Station.
According to police, she used to give micro loans to hawkers in the western part of the city on a day-basis and had also loaned some money to the men who killed her. Initially, when police started looking for her, they found her mobile phone switched off and struggled to find her whereabouts.
On January 7, police registered a case under section 365 of the IPC and began investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.
