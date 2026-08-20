3 killed, 3 hurt as truck cylinder explodes at CNG filling station

Three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries after a gas cylinder of a truck exploded while it was being refilled at a CNG station here on Wednesday evening, the police said.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Manish (25), a resident of Baba Haridas colony, Brahmjeet (34) and Sunny (30), both residents of Nizampur village in Delhi. All three deceased were employees of the filling station.

Advertisement

The injured persons - Surjeet, Sanjay and Vipin - are undergoing treatment at CD Global Hospital in Mundka and.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm at a fuel station near the Tikri Kalan Metro station.

After getting information, a police team, including the DCP, Outer District, ACP and SHO, Mundka police station, reached the spot.

Advertisement

According to the police, the blast occurred while the gas was being filled in the truck. Two other trucks were also being refilled at the station at the time.

Suddenly, there was a loud thud as the cylinder of the truck exploded, injuring people standing nearby. Another truck, a van and a scooty were also damaged in the blast. The machines at the fuel pump were also damaged.

The police said six injured persons were taken to hospital. Two of them were declared dead on arrival at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, while another was declared brought dead at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital. Two injured persons are undergoing treatment at CD Global Hospital, while one sustained minor injury.

The police said the blast might have occurred due to a problem with the gas filling machine or a faulty cylinder in the truck. The exact cause will be ascertained after the completion of the investigation.

After getting information, family members of Manish rushed to the spot. His relatives said when they reached the fuel station, they found him lying on the ground with severe bleeding.

Manish remained at the fuel pump near the Tikri Kalan Metro station for nearly 30 minutes before an ambulance arrived and took him to Safdarjung Hospital, his uncle Vijay Prasad said.

“He was lying there for half an hour and had lost a huge amount of blood. How could anyone have survived after that?” Prasad said.

Similarly, Brahamjeet’s nephew Aditya said he received a call around 4.30 pm informing that his uncle had been critically injured. “I went to the station, but an ambulance had not arrived for him. I took him to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital in Bahadurgarh. He has a wife and children, and I don’t know what to tell them,” he said.