3 killed, 5 injured as dumper truck collides with auto-rickshaw in Delhi

Three people -- an infant girl and two men -- were killed and five others injured as a dumper truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area early on Thursday, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

A three-year-old girl travelling in the auto-rickshaw escaped unhurt in the accident, which took place near Pusta No. 5 around 5.15 am, they said.

"We got information that a dumper collided with the auto-rickshaw, leaving several occupants injured," a DFS officer said.

The injured were identified as Raja (32) and Rakhi (30), while the identities of three other injured, two men and a woman, were yet to be ascertained.

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Two unidentified men and an infant girl were declared brought dead at the hospital, he said.

The five injured, along with the minor girl who escaped unhurt, were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by locals and a police control room vehicle before the arrival of the fire department team.

The DFS received information about the road accident and dispatched two water tenders and a quick response vehicle to the spot. An incident response team was also mobilised.

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Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision and are verifying the identities of the deceased and injured.