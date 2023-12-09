3 killed in Greater Noida road mishap

PTI

Noida, December 8

Three persons, including a teenager, were killed in a road crash in Greater Noida on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm on the Jewar-Khurja road when a truck and an e-rickshaw collided.

"Upon being alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed to the spot. Three people, identified as Aarti (25), Mohini (17) and Dharmendra (36) died in the accident," a police spokesperson said. The truck, registered in Haryana, has been impounded and its driver taken into custody, the official said.