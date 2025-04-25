3 land in police net for murder in Faridabad

The Faridabad police have arrested three persons for stabbing a youth to death in the Dabua police station area two days ago. The accused apparently committed the crime to assert dominance in the colony and create fear among people.

According to a complaint filed by Rahul, a native of Bihar, on April 22, he and his uncle, Mithun, were returning from work when three boys were standing near Ghazipur Mandi. As they passed by them, they caught hold of his uncle and said they were the “dada” of the area, and asked him to call him the name with folded hands. When his uncle tried to rescue him, they started beating him and one of them took out a knife and stabbed Mithun in the stomach. Following this, people started to gather on the spot and all of them fled the spot. He took his uncle to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Dabua police station and the police arrested all three accused on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Govinda, a native of Sasoli village in Uttar Pradesh; Deepak, a native of Patna in Bihar; and Pawan, a native of Dholpur in Rajasthan.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused wanted to assert their dominance in the colony and create fear among people. On April 22, they stopped Rahul and his uncle and thrashed them. During this, Pawan stabbed Mithun. The accused were produced in a city court, which sent to judicial custody,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.