A locked house belonging to Amar Nath Lamba, father of Alka Lamba, president of the All-India Mahila Congress, was burgled in Tagore Garden Extension under the Rajouri Garden police station area on Sunday morning. The miscreants took away Rs 1.75 lakh in cash, a gold chain, gold earrings and a diamond ring from the house.

Advertisement

The burglars appeared to have first surveyed the area before breaking open the iron gate outside the house and entering the premises.

Advertisement

The theft came to light in the morning, following which Alka Lamba’s sister, Kanchan Chhabra, informed the police.

Advertisement

CCTV footage showed three masked men entering the house around 6.22 am. The police are scrutinising the footage, which later surfaced on social media, to identify the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar V Swami said a PCR call regarding the theft at house number C-39 in Tagore Garden was received around 10.23 am. SI Prakash Kashyap from the Rajouri Garden police station reached the spot. A crime team was called to collect evidence.

Advertisement

The police said a case had been registered on the basis of the complainant’s statement. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspects’ route to and from the house.