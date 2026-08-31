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Home / Delhi / 3 masked men burgle locked house of Alka Lamba's father in Delhi

3 masked men burgle locked house of Alka Lamba's father in Delhi

Flee with Rs 1.75 lakh, gold chain, gold earrings, diamond ring

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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A locked house belonging to Amar Nath Lamba, father of Alka Lamba, president of the All-India Mahila Congress, was burgled in Tagore Garden Extension under the Rajouri Garden police station area on Sunday morning. The miscreants took away Rs 1.75 lakh in cash, a gold chain, gold earrings and a diamond ring from the house.

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The burglars appeared to have first surveyed the area before breaking open the iron gate outside the house and entering the premises.

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The theft came to light in the morning, following which Alka Lamba’s sister, Kanchan Chhabra, informed the police.

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CCTV footage showed three masked men entering the house around 6.22 am. The police are scrutinising the footage, which later surfaced on social media, to identify the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar V Swami said a PCR call regarding the theft at house number C-39 in Tagore Garden was received around 10.23 am. SI Prakash Kashyap from the Rajouri Garden police station reached the spot. A crime team was called to collect evidence.

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The police said a case had been registered on the basis of the complainant’s statement. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspects’ route to and from the house.

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