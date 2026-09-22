3 men pose as cops, sexually assault teen in Delhi park; 1 arrested in shootout

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir. The accused posed as police personnel.

Following the assault, one of the accused was injured in an exchange of fire with police in southeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. According to police, a PCR call regarding the alleged sexual assault was received at about 8:45 pm on Monday.

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Following the call, the SHO of Amar Colony police station and staff reached Astha Kunj Park, where the girl was found with her male friend. According to the girl’s statement, she and her friend had visited Kalkaji Mandir for darshan and later entered Astha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7.

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The three men allegedly posed as policemen, separated the girl from her friend, and took her to a secluded area. One of the accused, identified as Asif, allegedly threatened the girl with a firearm and a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The other two accused also allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said. The three men subsequently allegedly threatened the girl and her friend, an official said. The girl was medically examined at AIIMS Hospital, while the Crime Team and FSL team examined the scene and collected relevant exhibits, the police officer added.

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Police said an FIR was registered at Amar Colony police station under Sections 70(2), 61(2), 115(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation was taken up. During the investigation, several teams were formed to trace the accused. A team led by Inspector Rajender Dagar, in-charge of the Special Staff, South-East District, received information about Asif’s movement near DM Office Road in Amar Colony, following which a trap was laid, the officer said.

According to police, when the accused was intercepted, he allegedly opened fire at the police team and fired three rounds. Despite being asked to surrender, he allegedly continued firing. During the exchange of fire, one bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of Head Constable Rajesh.

In self-defense, the head constable fired two rounds, one of which hit Asif in his right leg, police said. The injured accused was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. The Crime Team and FSL Team were called to the spot, and further legal proceedings are underway. Investigation into the case is continuing.