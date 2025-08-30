3 missing minor girls rescued, reunited with kin

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police Crime Branch rescued three missing minor girls from different parts of the Capital and reunited them with their families, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Samaypur Badli in North Delhi on August 15. A case in this regard was registered on August 16. The police said the girl left home after being scolded for her social media activity.

In another case, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing from North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on July 1. The police traced her to GT Karnal Road the same day. Enquiry revealed that she was employed at a jewellery factory and left home after an argument with her mother.

In the third case, a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Ranhola in West Delhi on August 8. A case under Section 137(2) of the BNS was registered the same day. Based on surveillance inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit team traced her to Baprola Village, Vikas Nagar. The police said she had travelled to Jalandhar, Punjab, before being located in Delhi.

All three girls were handed over to investigating officers of their respective police stations for further legal action, the police said.