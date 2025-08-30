DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 3 missing minor girls rescued, reunited with kin

3 missing minor girls rescued, reunited with kin

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police Crime Branch rescued three missing minor girls from different parts of the Capital and reunited them with their families, officials said on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Samaypur Badli in North Delhi on August 15. A case in this regard was registered on August 16. The police said the girl left home after being scolded for her social media activity.

In another case, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing from North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on July 1. The police traced her to GT Karnal Road the same day. Enquiry revealed that she was employed at a jewellery factory and left home after an argument with her mother.

Advertisement

In the third case, a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Ranhola in West Delhi on August 8. A case under Section 137(2) of the BNS was registered the same day. Based on surveillance inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit team traced her to Baprola Village, Vikas Nagar. The police said she had travelled to Jalandhar, Punjab, before being located in Delhi.

All three girls were handed over to investigating officers of their respective police stations for further legal action, the police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts