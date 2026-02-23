3 N-E women face racial abuse

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by their neighbours, who called them “dhandhewali”, following a dispute over some repair work at their rented flat in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The police said an FIR under BNS sections pertaining to outraging a woman’s modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc., had been registered against two people - Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain. On February 20, the women had called an electrician at their fourth-floor flat around 3.30 pm for getting an air-conditioner installed.

A senior police officer said during the process, dust and debris from the drilling work fell to the floor below, prompting objections from their neighbours, Harsh and his wife.

What began as a disagreement over falling debris soon turned ugly, with the women alleging that the couple hurled abuses and made derogatory and racial remarks targeting them and the northeastern community. A purported video of the incident also has been making rounds on social media.

In the video, the accused woman can allegedly be heard calling the northeastern women “momo” and saying, “Rs 500 mei massage parlour mei kaam karne waali dhandhewali (You work at massage parlours as sex workers for Rs 500).” “Are you sitting here to do business? Have you opened a massage parlour at home?” the accused woman said.

A police officer was present at the spot when the altercation was happening. In the video, the policeman is also seen intervening and trying to pacify the situation.

The man, identified by the police as Harsh, is also allegedly heard using derogatory remarks during the heated exchange. The accused woman was also seen saying that the man they are talking to is a son of a “big politician”. The victims are seen confronting the couple in the video.

In another portion of the video, the accused woman is heard making further offensive remarks. “Why don’t you sleep with him? Go to my bedroom. You will come to know how old is he,” she says.

The Arunachali women further alleged that they were subjected to racist abuse. The accused duo, in the video, can be heard calling the victims “gutter-chaap” and telling them to “go and sell momos” and saying “northeast people are shit”.

At one point, the accused woman, in a perceived attempt to assert social and economic superiority, also says, “Teri aukaat nahi hai... custom officer ka beta hai woh...politician ka beta hai.(You have no standards. He is the son of a custom officer...a politician’s son.)”

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 79 (word intended to insult a woman’s modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) against Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, the police said. However, no arrests have been made in the matter so far.

“No physical injuries were reported. However, the complainants have alleged mental harassment and humiliation,” the senior officer said.

The women have demanded a formal apology from the accused, stating that the remarks were not merely personal but targeted the dignity of the northeastern community. The police said further investigation into the matter is underway.