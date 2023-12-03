3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

A Manipur family was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in the Sunlight Colony area in South East Delhi.

The Delhi Police have issued an alert over the incident, which occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The police said it received a PCR call at 2.30 am on Friday about a fight at Kilokari village in Sunlight Colony.

“The family was on way to drop a friend, when three strangers, including a woman, approached them and asked them to help them in booking an Uber ride for Munirka as their phone batteries had run out,” a police officer said.

The family alleged that while waiting for the ride to be confirmed, one of the accused started abusing and insulting the man and assaulted his wife and his sister, the official added.

The man said the accused passed lewd remarks on his sister and wife, to which he objected. Later, the accused turned violent and called a few more people. The group then attacked the family.

The complainants also alleged that the group appeared northeastern and suspected they were from the opposite group.

The state of Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May.

The victim, a resident of Jeevan Nagar in Ashram, suffered injuries on his knees, swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side of the forehead, the police said.

South East district DCP Rajesh Deo said a case of hurt, rioting and outraging the modesty of women has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station.

“Teams have accessed footage from CCTV cameras from the area and are trying to apprehend the accused,” the police said.

