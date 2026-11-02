DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 3 Punjab AAP MLAs Harmeet Pathanmajra, Chetan Jourmajra, Kunwar Vijay Pratap join BJP

3 Punjab AAP MLAs Harmeet Pathanmajra, Chetan Jourmajra, Kunwar Vijay Pratap join BJP

First poll-season defections in state; BJP national secretary Sandeep Pathak played key role in bringing the three MLAs into the party

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:50 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kunwar Vijay Pratap and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra during their joining ceremony at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Video grab via X@BJP4India
Advertisement

In the first set of poll-season defections in Punjab, three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs joined the BJP in New Delhi on Monday.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur, Chetan Singh Jourmajra from Samana and Kunwar Vijay Pratap from Amritsar North joined the BJP in the presence of Punjab BJP in-charge Virendra Sachdeva and state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Advertisement

Speaking after joining the BJP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap said Punjab was fighting for its existence. Referring to the lines “Punjab Sindh Gujarat Maratha”, he said Punjab had been given priority, but was in a pathetic condition today. He also said he had been in an “internship period” with the AAP for the past five years.

Advertisement

The BJP is expecting a wave of resentment within the AAP as the ruling party in Punjab unveils its candidate lists, retaining some MLAs and dropping others.

Importantly, BJP national secretary Sandeep Pathak played a key role in the process as he is familiar with a majority of the AAP MLAs elected in the party's historic win in 2022.

Advertisement

Pathak was instrumental in the selection of AAP candidates at the time. The buzz in political circles is that he is personally known to most of them.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts