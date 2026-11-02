3 Punjab AAP MLAs Harmeet Pathanmajra, Chetan Jourmajra, Kunwar Vijay Pratap join BJP

In the first set of poll-season defections in Punjab, three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs joined the BJP in New Delhi on Monday.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur, Chetan Singh Jourmajra from Samana and Kunwar Vijay Pratap from Amritsar North joined the BJP in the presence of Punjab BJP in-charge Virendra Sachdeva and state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon.

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Speaking after joining the BJP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap said Punjab was fighting for its existence. Referring to the lines “Punjab Sindh Gujarat Maratha”, he said Punjab had been given priority, but was in a pathetic condition today. He also said he had been in an “internship period” with the AAP for the past five years.

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The BJP is expecting a wave of resentment within the AAP as the ruling party in Punjab unveils its candidate lists, retaining some MLAs and dropping others.

Importantly, BJP national secretary Sandeep Pathak played a key role in the process as he is familiar with a majority of the AAP MLAs elected in the party's historic win in 2022.

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Pathak was instrumental in the selection of AAP candidates at the time. The buzz in political circles is that he is personally known to most of them.