3 robbers held, mobike seized

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

The crime branch arrested three criminals involved in more than 30 different cases of robbery, snatching, and other offences in western Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi police said on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Akash Kumar (22), Manjeet (30), and Pawan (24). While Akash and Pawan are residents of Delhi, Manjeet hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Following an tip-off about their presence at Bhalswa Dairy, a team was constituted and the accused were caught.

The police said three illegal firearms, two ‘desi kata’ and one pistol with 6 live cartridges were seized, along with a motorcycle which was stolen from Meerut, UP.