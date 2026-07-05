3 stab 20-year-old to death to avenge earlier altercation in Delhi; arrested
Police said Toheed, 20, a resident of New Seelampur, was found lying injured near DDA Park close to JPC Hospital on Saturday morning
Police said on Sunday they arrested three men who lured a youth to a park and stabbed him to death to avenge an earlier altercation, in which the victim had allegedly slapped one of the men and threatened another in New Usmanpur.
Police said Toheed, 20, a resident of New Seelampur, was found lying injured near DDA Park close to JPC Hospital on Saturday morning. They rushed him to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation.
Police analysed local intelligence and found that Toheed was involved in a quarrel with some people shortly before the incident in northeast Delhi. Based on evidence, three Seelampur residents -- Shahnawaz, 21, Noor Hasan, 20, and Anas, 21 -- were arrested on Saturday night, the officer said.
During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and told police they wanted to "avenge an earlier altercation in which Toheed had allegedly slapped Noor Hasan and threatened Shahnawaz".
Police said the knife used in the crime was recovered.
Police said verification revealed Shahnawaz was previously involved in a robbery case, while no criminal record has surfaced against the other two accused so far.
Police said an investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events.