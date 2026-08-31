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Home / Delhi / 3-year-old boy tied to chair, assaulted at Delhi playschool

3-year-old boy tied to chair, assaulted at Delhi playschool

School director, principal among 4 officials booked

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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A three-and-a-half-year-old boy at a private playschool in east Delhi’s Maujpur allegedly faced physical assault and mental harassment, prompting the police to register a case against four school officials. The case was registered after the boy’s father, Naveen Chaudhary, lodged a complaint.

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In his complaint, Chaudhary said his son had recently started waking up frightened at night, crying when asked to go to school and fearing even going towards the toilet.

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The family had the child examined by ENT specialist Dr Satish Verma on August 18. The doctor found swelling in his ear and suspected that he could have been assaulted. The family then sought CCTV footage from the school. Chaudhary alleged that school director, Sunita Bansal, initially avoided providing it. He claimed that after paying Rs 1,500, the family was allowed to view the footage.

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According to the complaint, the footage showed the child being beaten, slapped, tied to a chair and kicked. The family also alleged that he was denied food and that another recording showed the school’s nanny allegedly molesting him. Chaudhary alleged that when he raised the issue, the director told him, “Children are beaten everyday, do whatever you want.”

The police said the child was medically examined and swelling on his left thigh and a minor scratch near his left eye were recorded. A case has been registered against school director Bansal, principal Neelam, teacher Simran and nanny Pooja under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and the BNS.

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The police said no arrest had been made so far and the investigation was based on CCTV footage, medical reports and other evidence.

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