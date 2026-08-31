3-year-old Delhi nursery student sexually abused; school bus driver arrested

A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a three-year-old nursery student of a private school in Delhi’s Bawana area, police said.

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The incident came to light on August 19 after the child's family noticed injuries on her private parts. When questioned, the child allegedly told her mother about a "bad uncle" at the school who had been giving her chocolates.

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On August 24, the child was shown photographs and CCTV footage from the school, during which she identified the accused, police stated.

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An FIR was registered under the POCSO Act, and the accused arrested from the school.

The accused had been driving the school bus for eight months and allegedly followed the child to a washroom before sexually abusing her.

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Preliminary investigation suggests the child was abused four times, a senior police officer said.

The accused’s mobile phone has also been seized, with videos showing him giving chocolates to young children recovered from it. CCTV footage from across the school premises has been taken into possession.

Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her “insensitive” reaction to the string of sexual abuse and rape cases regarding minors being reported from the national capital.