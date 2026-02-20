3-year-old murdered after rape in Gurugram

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly murdered after being brutally raped in Sector 37 of Gurugram. Police have arrested the accused who later confessed to the crime.

Advertisement

The police were informed late Thursday night about a minor girl reported missing from Mohammadpur Jharsa village. The police team immediately contacted the girl’s family, who then, filed a complaint that a man living in their neighbourhood had lured their daughter away.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station and an arrest was made within one hour.

Advertisement

The arrested accused was identified as Shivnath, 25, a native of Supol district in Bihar. He was employed as a scrap collector in a company in Sector 37.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that late on Thursday night, he lured a minor girl living in his neighbourhood and took her to an empty place near a company in Sector-37 and raped her. He then strangulated her to death in order to destroy the evidence. We are questioning the accused”, said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.