DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 3-year-old murdered after rape in Gurugram

3-year-old murdered after rape in Gurugram

Accused strangulated minor girl to destroy evidence of rape, arrested within 1 hour of family's complaint

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:38 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock.
Advertisement

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly murdered after being brutally raped in Sector 37 of Gurugram. Police have arrested the accused who later confessed to the crime.

Advertisement

The police were informed late Thursday night about a minor girl reported missing from Mohammadpur Jharsa village. The police team immediately contacted the girl’s family, who then, filed a complaint that a man living in their neighbourhood had lured their daughter away.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station and an arrest was made within one hour.

Advertisement

The arrested accused was identified as Shivnath, 25, a native of Supol district in Bihar. He was employed as a scrap collector in a company in Sector 37.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that late on Thursday night, he lured a minor girl living in his neighbourhood and took her to an empty place near a company in Sector-37 and raped her. He then strangulated her to death in order to destroy the evidence. We are questioning the accused”, said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts