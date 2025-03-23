DT
PT
Home / Delhi / 3-yr-old boy drowns in open drain

3-yr-old boy drowns in open drain

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Grief-stricken family members of the three-year-old boy at Khajuri Khas in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI
A three-year-old boy drowned in an open drain in Khajuri Khas while playing outside his house on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1:39 pm, the police said.

After getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and found that a three-year-old boy had been drowned in the open drain while playing outside his house.

“The boy was immediately rescued and sent to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Accordingly, a case under Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. Further investigation is on in the case,” they said.

The father of the deceased said two of his children were playing and they went near the drain.

“There was no border or wall near the drain. Had there been a wall, then my child would not have drowned. My daughter was with him, but she is also a child...my child fell and died. I request the government that there should be a wall near the drain so that such incidents do not happen again. In the last six months, three children have died here. I request that there should be a wall or a boundary around the drain,” he said.

Voicing their concern, residents said several similar incidents have taken place in the past. They urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action to cover or secure the drains to prevent further tragedies.

The incident has once again raised questions over the civic negligence in the area, with residents demanding urgent intervention from the municipal authorities to ensure the safety of children playing near open drains.

