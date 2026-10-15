30-foot cockroach effigy to be burnt alongside Ravan at Ramlila in Delhi’s Pitampura

A 30-foot-tall cockroach effigy will be burnt alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad at a Ramlila in Pitampura this year, with organisers saying the initiative aims to promote cleanliness and is not politically motivated.

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the annual event, said the cockroach symbolised “filth and dirt” and that the initiative was part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

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Ashok Goel, the committee president and BJP MLA from Model Town, told a news agency that the decision was not driven by political considerations. He said the burning of the effigy was intended to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and promote cleanliness.

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The cockroach will also feature among the asuras in Ravan’s army, Goel said.

The move comes amid protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the National Capital. The group had staged protests against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July and has since been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Reacting to the move, social activist Praveen Shankar Kapoor questioned the decision to burn the cockroach effigy.

“This isn't the right decision. Instead of the cockroaches, effigies of those funding the movement against the people of the country should be burnt,” he said.