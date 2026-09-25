30 rescued as fire breaks out at multi-storey building housing Haldiram outlet in Delhi’s Model Town

Around 30 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building housing a Haldiram outlet and adjoining structures in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2 pm, following which Head Constable Pawan, the beat officer of Model Town police station, became the first responder and alerted senior officers, police said.

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Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building.

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The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze at around 2.40 pm and initially rushed four fire tenders to the spot.

As the fire intensified, the DFS deployed 23 units, including a hydraulic platform, officials said.

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The police team evacuated occupants of the affected building as well as those in adjoining buildings, safely rescuing a total of 30 people, police said.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in a multi-storey building housing the Haldiram outlet and other establishments.

“The fire was classified as a medium fire at 3.30 pm and was brought under control around 4 pm,” he said.

No injury or casualty was reported due to the timely police response and prompt evacuation, they said.