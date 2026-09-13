300 CCTV cameras across seven cities lead Delhi Police to Prahladpur murder accused

A murder at a Prahladpur home sent the Delhi Police looking far beyond the city’s borders, scouring through security footage from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Patna, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Mumbai. The investigators followed a trail pieced together using more than 300 CCTV cameras to trace a man who allegedly fled after killing his wife.

The investigation into the August 29 murder of Sabilla Khatun has led to the arrest of her husband, Md Lal Babu, alias Zahid Ali, and his alleged girlfriend, Rukhsar Khatoon, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, the married couple was living in Prahladpur when Lal Babu allegedly developed a relationship with Rukhsar and decided to marry her. Investigators alleged that the two subsequently conspired to kill Sabilla inside the bathroom of their house.

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The case was registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A multi-city search for the accused followed. After the alleged murder, police said Lal Babu fled Delhi with his minor son and travelled towards Noida. There, he allegedly contacted his maternal cousin, Md Osama, who the police said provided him shelter and helped facilitate his movement towards Bihar. Osama was arrested earlier in the investigation and sent to judicial custody.

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Meanwhile, teams from Shahbad Dairy police station and the Outer North District Special Staff began piecing together the accused’s movements through CCTV footage, technical analysis and field verification. Investigators followed leads across several cities and conducted repeated searches at locations linked to the accused.

The effort eventually led the police to Lal Babu and Rukhsar. The police allege that Rukhsar was also involved in Lal Babu’s conspiracy to murder his wife. The police said, “We are collecting more evidence, establishing the complete sequence of events and verifying the individual roles of the accused.