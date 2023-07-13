300 head of cattle rescued

PTI

Noida, July 12

Over 300 head of cattle, including calves, living in two separate cowsheds were evacuated to safety as water from the Yamuna overflowed onto land along the river in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, adjoining Delhi, on Wednesday, officials said.

While the water has not yet entered into any village or human settlement, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has issued an advisory, cautioning people in low-lying areas against venturing near the swollen Yamuna, which was flowing above the danger mark in Delhi, they said.

According to Irrigation Department officials, the Yamuna was flowing at the 200m mark — a little shy of hitting the danger level of 200.6m — at the Okhla barrage in Noida.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said water from the Yamuna overflowed into lands near the Gulawali area and people in low-lying areas have been advised to be prepared to move to safer locations in case it is required in coming days.

Some cattle that were caught in the water in the area of Chhaproli and Mangroli villages have been rescued, he said.