300 traffic violators fined in Gurugram

Gurugram, August 24
Continuing its drive against traffic rules violations, the Gurugram traffic police on Thursday issued challans to 300 vehicle drivers, specially for lane change and underage driving.
According to a spokesperson of the traffic police, a special drive was conducted today against lane change and underage driving. During the drive, the traffic police have issued 282 challans for lane change and 15 challans for underage driving in different areas of the city.
“Signs are often made on the road to separate the lanes for the drivers, but some people still violate the rules and action has been taken by issuing challan. The Gurugram traffic police appeals to the general public to drive in the prescribed lane and according to the prescribed speed and follow the traffic rules”, added the spokesperson.
