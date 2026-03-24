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Home / Delhi / Rs 3,045-cr assistance for senior citizens, women

Rs 3,045-cr assistance for senior citizens, women

Govt operates 4 old age homes in Bindapur, Wazirpur, Tahirpur & Paschim Vihar

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:37 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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The government is set to introduce recreation centres for senior citizens, marking a fresh push towards improving the quality of life for the elderly.

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The government has allocated Rs 3,045 crore in 2025–26 for financial assistance schemes covering senior citizens, women in distress and persons with special needs. These schemes are expected to benefit approximately 4.40 lakh senior citizens, 4.09 lakh women in distress and 1.40 lakh persons with special needs.

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Monthly pensions remain central to the welfare framework. Senior citizens aged 60–69 receive Rs 2,000 per month, while those aged 70 years and above are provided Rs 2,500. Women in distress and persons with special needs are also entitled to Rs 2,500 per month. Additionally, beneficiaries from the SC, ST and minority communities in the 60–69 age group receive an extra Rs 500 per month.

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The survey states that continued support under the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme, Rs 2,500 per month was being provided to families who lost their primary breadwinner during the pandemic. A total of 11,789 beneficiaries have availed support under the scheme in 2025–26.

The Department of Social Welfare remains the nodal agency implementing these schemes, focusing on financial security, healthcare access, and social protection for the elderly, women and persons with disabilities. Applications for pensions are processed online through the e-District portal, with funds directly transferred to bank accounts of beneficiaries via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

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